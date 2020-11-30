Grand Angels names Dale Grogan as new managing partner

GRAND RAPIDS — Angel investor group Grand Angels has named Dale Grogan as its new managing partner.

Grogan joins the Grand Rapids-based Grand Angels from Charter Capital Partners, where he worked for 13 years and helped to form and manage the venture capital Michigan Accelerator Fund I and the mezzanine Charter Growth Capital Fund.

Grogan said the position at Grand Angels provides him the opportunity to focus on early-stage investing in startup companies. He can use his experience at Charter Capital Partners and “bring that to bear with the angels,” Grogan said.

“I’m quite comfortable with this space. I know the folks,” he said. “I feel like I can hit the ground running on this one.”

Grogan succeeds Tim Parker, who departed in October after four years as Grand Angels’ president to become president and CEO of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin in Wasau, Wisc., as MiBiz previously reported.

During his tenure as president of Grand Angels, Parker led the formation of three affiliated angel groups — Ka-Zoo Angels in Kalamazoo; Flint Angels; and Woodward Angels in Detroit under the Michigan Capital Network umbrella — and doubled membership. He also oversaw the launch of three venture capital funds to further invest in startups.

Formed in 2004, Grand Angels consists of the angel investment network, plus two active venture funds.

In Grogan, Grand Angels brought aboard a new leader who’s experienced, known across the state and “shares our passion for early stage investment and helping communities thrive by providing capital to early-stage founders,” said Grand Angels Chairman Carl Erickson.