Grand Rapids CPA firm Beene Garter merges into Troy-based Doeren Mayhew

Grand Rapids accounting firm Beene Garter LLP has merged into Troy-based Doeren Mayhew.

The deal, which closed on Jan. 1 and was publicly announced today, makes Doeren Mayhew the fourth-largest CPA firm based in Michigan. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Thomas Rosenbach COURTESY PHOTO

“We’ve always been focused on serving our clients and helping them meet their business goals. I’m proud of the firm we’ve built, and Doeren Mayhew is the right firm to partner with for our future and our clients,” Beene Garter Managing Partner Thomas Rosenbach said in an announcement of the merger. “We can continue the close relationships we have with our clients while providing them greater access to resources and services. It’s all about mutual success.”

Founded in 1949, Beene Garter was the largest accounting firm in West Michigan. The firm’s 15 partners and more than 100 employees in Grand Rapids joined Doeren Mayhew. The Grand Rapids office now operates under the name “Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm” for what the announcement said is “a transitional period of time until it takes on the Doeren Mayhew name exclusively.”

Doeren Mayhew employs 500 people at nine offices in Michigan, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Europe.