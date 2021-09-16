Grand Rapids tax services firm acquires N.Y. software provider

WALKER — Greatland Corp., which provides tax reporting services to businesses nationwide, has acquired a New York firm that provides W-2 and 1099 preparation forms and software.

Company officials today announced Greatland’s acquisition of Jasteck Inc., which is headquartered in West Hempstead, N.Y. on Long Island. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The Jasteck acquisition provides Greatland’s team with the opportunity to serve more customers in our target markets,” Greatland CEO Kerry Mungons said in a statement. “We look forward to introducing Jasteck’s customers to Greatland’s Yearli software and helping them reduce the stress associated with the upcoming year-end reporting season.”

Greatland’s Yearli platform and filing system helps companies with various levels of tax reporting and offers a cloud-based option for remote offices. The company, located at 2480 Walker Ave. NW in Walker, was founded in 1974.

Jasteck’s software platform has helped certified public accountants and businesses with tax forms and filing.

Jasteck customers will now transition to Greatland’s Yearli platform.

“I am proud of Jasteck’s success, and as we head into another busy reporting season, I have confidence that Greatland will provide our clients with the same quality service with no disruptions,” Jasteck CEO John Pellman, Sr., said in a statement. “I want to make sure that current customers still have a great partner for tax reporting, and Greatland will meet and exceed these expectations.”