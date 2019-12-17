GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Ventures’ portfolio company Sigstr of Indianapolis has been acquired by another growing venture capital-backed tech firm.

The deal for email signature marketing company Sigstr gives Atlanta-based Terminus “an end-to-end account-centric marketing platform” from which to continue growing its operations, according to a statement.

Sigstr CEO Bryan Wade COURTESY PHOTO

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. All employees of Sigstr became employees of Terminus, including CEO Bryan Wade, who will join the company’s executive team.

Grand Rapids-based venture capital fund Grand Ventures I LP was part of a $5 million funding round in Sigstr in 2017, as MiBiz reported at the time.

The Series A round was led by Hyde Park Ventures in Chicago and included Battery Ventures in Boston, Mass., Cambridge, Mass.-based HubSpot, and High Alpha Capital in Indianapolis. The investment in Sigstr was the second ever for Grand Ventures.

“Sigstr has built a truly innovative email signature marketing platform that unlocks powerful insights for corporations,” Tim Streit, co-founder and partner at Grand Ventures, said in a statement.