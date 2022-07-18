Huntington Bank names new West Michigan regional president

Huntington Bancshares Inc. has named a veteran banking executive and longtime West Michigan resident to lead its regional division.

Lauren Davis will serve as Huntington Bank’s new regional president for West Michigan, taking over the role formerly held by Krista Flynn, who departed earlier this year to lead Midwestern commercial banking for PNC Bank.

Lauren Davis COURTESY PHOTO

Davis served for the past year as Huntington Bank’s senior vice president of middle market banking following the company’s merger with TCF Bank, where Davis also spent a year as a senior vice president.

A Northern Michigan native, Davis spent much of her career — nearly 16 years — in various roles at Fifth Third Bank, mostly as the bank’s vice president of commercial relationship management in the Grand Rapids area.

“Lauren is an experienced, enthusiastic leader from Northern Michigan who’s passionate about the economic vitality of her hometown and all West Michigan,” Sandy Pierce, Huntington Bank’s chair of Michigan and head of regional banking, said in a statement. “Her deep knowledge of the community, strong business acumen and can-do spirit will allow her to make a meaningful impact for people and businesses across the region.”

Huntington Bank’s acquisition last year of Detroit-based TCF Bank created the second-largest bank operating in Michigan. As of a year ago, Huntington had nearly $41 billion in deposits for a 13.08 percent statewide market share. The Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington now ranks as among the 20 largest banks in the U.S.

Davis takes over the West Michigan market as bank officials still work to integrate TCF into its operations but see strong economic potential in the region, Huntington President and CEO Stephen Steinour told MiBiz in May.

“I want to thank Huntington for this opportunity, and I am honored to take on this new role,” Davis, who also serves on the board of the Association of Corporate Growth, said in a statement. “I have lived and worked in West Michigan for almost 30 years and have seen this community grow into a vibrant part of Michigan. I am excited to work with the local team and continue to serve the families, businesses and communities in the region.”