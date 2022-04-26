Huntington Bank to soon name West Michigan regional president

Huntington Bancshares Inc. expects to soon name a new leader for its West Michigan market following the recent departure of former regional president Krista Flynn.

The Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bank has been looking at internal and external candidates for regional president in West Michigan, company Chairman, President and CEO Stephen Steinour told MiBiz.

Steinour

“We’re anxious and eager to get the right person in place in Grand Rapids,” said Steinour, who described West Michigan as “an important market for us.”

Flynn departed Huntington in March for what Steinour called a “great opportunity” at a multi-state institution. Jim Robinson, senior managing director of middle market banking for Huntington Bank in the Detroit area, has been serving as interim regional president in West Michigan.

Flynn, who declined to comment, joined Huntington last year with the acquisition of TCF Financial Corp., where she was regional president for three years. She took on the same role at Huntington after the $22 billion merger closed last July, initially working alongside former regional president John Irwin until his retirement at the end of 2021.

She previously was regional president at Chemical Bank for a brief period prior to the 2019 merger with TCF and has held leadership positions at PNC Bank and JPMorgan.

Huntington Bank’s acquisition of Detroit-based TCF created the second-largest bank operating in Michigan. The bank as of mid-2021 had $40.81 billion in deposits for a 13.08 percent statewide market share, according to the FDIC’s latest annual Summary of Deposits.

Huntington Bank ranked second in the Grand Rapids-area market in the 2021 Summary of Deposits, with $5.88 billion for a 19.49 percent market share.