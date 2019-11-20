GRAND RAPIDS — Investor relations and public relations firm Lambert & Co. has expanded into the Southwest U.S. with the hiring and acquisition of a team of professionals based in Phoenix, Ariz.

The deal gives Lambert & Co. its second office outside of Michigan. The firm opened an office in New York City in 2018 and also has offices in Detroit and Lansing.

Jeffrey Lambert COURTESY PHOTO

In Phoenix, 30-year public relations veteran Michelle Olson brings to the firm a roster of clients in the automotive, mobility and real estate industries. The Phoenix office will function as a platform for Lambert & Co. to serve markets on the West Coast.

“Joining forces with this dynamic Phoenix team enhances our industry depth and breadth, adds award-winning brand communications and storytelling acumen, and brings a true PR maven in Michelle Olson to our clients and our leadership team,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of Lambert & Co. “Expanding our geographic reach and sector expertise are central tenets to Lambert’s accelerated growth strategy, and the addition of a Phoenix office will be a gateway to the West for talent and client attraction alike.”

The deal was the sixth for Lambert & Co., which has expanded to become a national firm and has a goal of generating $25 million in revenue by 2025.