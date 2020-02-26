Lansing area accounting firm acquired by Clark, Schaefer, Hackett

HOLT — Business Management Resources Inc., a provider of managed accounting services to restaurant chains, has been acquired by Cincinnati, Ohio-based accounting and advisory firm Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co.

“This acquisition is a continued expansion of our capabilities beyond compliance work,” Kerry Roe, president of Clark Schaefer Hackett, said in a statement. “The BMR team brings a proven, process-driven system for serving franchises and we aim to grow their network and pursue opportunities with other franchise systems.”

COURTESY PHOTO

Holt-based Business Management Resources founder James Back and three employees will join Clark Schaefer Hackett’s East Lansing office.

“Joining CSH increases my team’s core accounting and financial advisory capabilities and our ability to add value to our client’s business,” Back said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Clark Schaefer Hackett is among the one of the 100 largest CPA and advisory firms in the U.S. The company has seven offices in Ohio, plus locations in Ft. Mitchell, Ky. and East Lansing.