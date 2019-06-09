MiBiz Growth Report: June 10, 2019

Here is the growth report for June 10, 2019.

Mt. Pleasant-based Milan Supply Co., a supplier of water well and wastewater equipment, was acquired by Ft. Wayne, Ind.-based Franklin Electric Co. (Nasdaq: FELE) for $5.9 million, according to a statement. Milan Supply generated around $22 million in consolidated annual sales. The company will join Franklin Electric’s Headwater Companies LLC, a portfolio of groundwater distribution businesses. Milan Supply operates six locations in Michigan, including Sparta, Traverse City and Grayling.

Detroit-based business law firm Kotz Sangster Wysocki PC acquired Rockford-based Van Eck Law PC, according to a statement. The deal adds a seventh office in Michigan for Kotz Sangster Wysocki. Attorneys Todd Van Eck and Haley Clough, plus office administrator Brittney Houseman, joined Kotz Sangster Wysocki as a result of the transaction. They will continue to serve clients from the Rockford location and Kotz Sangster’s downtown Grand Rapids offices.

Paducah, Ky.-based Paxton Media acquired the Grand Haven Tribune, the Tribune reported. Paxton Media publishes more than 50 daily and weekly newspapers in the Midwest and South. They include The Herald-Palladium in St. Joseph. Paxton Media bought the Tribune’s website and digital operations, the West Michigan News Review, and the newspaper’s downtown office building.