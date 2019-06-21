MiBiz Growth Report: June 24, 2019

Here is the growth report for June 24, 2019.

Critical Care Diagnostics Inc., a new medical device company in Kalamazoo, plans to begin building a business around a product acquired in January from Stryker Corp. to treat a painful and potentially life-threatening condition. Production of the STIC Pressure Monitor should begin later this year at contract manufacturer Keystone Solutions Group in Kalamazoo. The device can diagnose and treat acute and chronic compartment syndrome, a condition that typically results from severe injury where pressure in the muscles constricts blood flow. CEO Kevin McLeod started the company with Plymouth Growth Partners, an Ann Arbor-based investment firm that invests in growth-stage companies in Great Lakes states.

Nichols Paper & Supply Co. expanded its presence in northeastern Ohio with the acquisition of Cleveland-based DawnChem Inc., a supplier of janitorial and commercial cleaning supplies. The deal was the latest for the Norton Shores-based Nichols, a distributor of paper, packaging and sanitary supplies. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Charlotte-based Spartan Motors Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAR) is expanding its manufacturing operations into the West Coast with the asset purchase of Montebello, Calif.-based General Truck Body Inc., a maker of truck bodies, refrigerated trucks, stake body trucks and other vehicles, according to a statement. The company will join Spartan Motors’ Fleet Vehicles and Services business unit and operate under the Utilimaster brand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Spartan Motors expects the deal to be accretive to earnings on an annual basis in 2020.

Grand Rapids-based Tech Defenders has acquired Bowling Green, Ohio-based Device Renew LLC, according to a statement. Device Renew, an I.T. asset disposition company, had been a customer of Tech Defenders. The deal will provide resources to the Ohio company to meet its growth strategy, according to a statement. Device Renew CEO Michael Oberdick will now serve as senior director of business development for Tech Defenders, an asset disposition and electronics repair company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fuel distributor Crystal Flash has expanded along the lakeshore with the acquisition of Kohley’s Superior Propane Inc. in Muskegon. The deal closed June 7 and is the 12th acquisition the Grand Rapids-based Crystal Flash has closed since 2011. The deal adds more than 1,700 home heating customers in the lakeshore market. Terms of the transaction were undisclosed. Crystal Flash now has more than 280 employees with 15 locations across the state.

The planned acquisition of a Detroit-area third-party benefits administrator will give Priority Health a greater ability to pursue business with employers that self-fund their health benefits. Priority Health targets the deal for Southfield-based CAM Administrative Services Inc. to close by July 1. The company, also known as CAMADS, will continue to operate under its current name and business model.

Redford, Mich.-based Alpine Power Systems Inc., a business-to-business supplier of backup power, telecom, cable and motive power systems, purchased the assets of Grandville-based Battcom Inc., a provider of industrial and commercial batteries and chargers, in a deal that closed June 5, according to a statement. Battcom co-founder and President Larry Grimm will stay on with Alpine Power and serve as senior sales manager for the West Michigan region. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.