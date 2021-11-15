fbpx
Published in Finance
MiBiz on WOOD-TV: Bell’s Brewery deal latest in West Michigan craft beverage acquisitions

BY Monday, November 15, 2021 01:49pm

GRAND RAPIDS — Bell’s Brewery Inc.’s announcement last week that it’s selling to the parent company of New Belgium Brewing Co. sent shockwaves through Michigan’s craft beverage industry. It also represents the latest in a series of high-profile deals involving Michigan craft beverage companies.

Founder Larry Bell told MiBiz last week that the sale to Lion Little World Beverages is a “really good fit,” as Bell’s shares a similar culture and product with New Belgium.

MiBiz Senior Editor Jayson Bussa appeared on WOOD-TV’s “Daybreak” program on Monday morning to discuss the deal and its next steps, as well as recent acquisitions that have involved popular names like Founders Brewing Co. and Short’s Brewing Co.

