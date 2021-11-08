MiBiz on WOOD-TV: New Community Transformation Fund names first managing director

GRAND RAPIDS — A venture capital fund that plans to invest in minority-owned businesses has named Ollie Howie as its first managing director.

Officials with the New Community Transformation Fund say the Howie’s hiring is a “big, big milestone” that could help land new investors and reach the fund’s $25 million target, as MiBiz Senior Writer Mark Sanchez details in a new story.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV’s “Daybreak” program on Monday morning to discuss the hire and the fund’s investment plans.