MiBiz on WOOD-TV: The Right Place expands to Mason, Mecosta counties

GRAND RAPIDS — Regional economic development organization The Right Place Inc. recently announced new partnerships that would bring its services and expertise to Mason and Mecosta counties in West Michigan.

The expansion increases the number of the organization’s partner counties from six to eight as others pursue more full-time economic development efforts, as MiBiz reported last week.

