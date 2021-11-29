fbpx
Published in Finance
MiBiz on WOOD-TV: The Right Place expands to Mason, Mecosta counties

MiBiz on WOOD-TV: The Right Place expands to Mason, Mecosta counties

BY Monday, November 29, 2021 12:48pm

GRAND RAPIDS — Regional economic development organization The Right Place Inc. recently announced new partnerships that would bring its services and expertise to Mason and Mecosta counties in West Michigan.

The expansion increases the number of the organization’s partner counties from six to eight as others pursue more full-time economic development efforts, as MiBiz reported last week.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV’s “Daybreak” program on Monday morning to discuss the new partnerships that have come under the leadership of President and CEO Randy Thelen.

