MillerKnoll Inc., Bell’s Brewery Inc. and Huntington Bank were among the top award-winning deals in this year’s MiBiz M&A Deals and Dealmaker Awards.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss some of this year’s winners as well as forecasts showing dealmaking to remain strong in 2022.

See here for the full list of this year’s winners.