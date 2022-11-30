Michigan Capital Network names directors for GR, Detroit angel investing groups 

Michigan Capital Network has named new leaders for angel investing groups in Grand Rapids and Detroit.

Ashley Ward, the CEO of professional recruiting and executive search firm Hire for Hope LLC, was named director for Grand Angels. The Grand Rapids-based Michigan Capital Network — the umbrella organization for five angel groups and four venture capital funds in Michigan — also appointed Tory Szopo as director of Woodward Angels.

Michigan Capital Network also named Michael Koziara as the chair of a new Angel Investment Review Committee. Koziara, previously a venture capital analyst with Michigan Capital Network, will work with committee members to research investment prospects for consideration.

“This is an exciting time for us as we welcome three tremendously talented business leaders to our organization,” said Diane Durance, executive vice president of Michigan Capital Network. “We are grateful to have Ashley and Troy leading two of our most active angel investing groups and pleased to have Michael’s passion and business acumen back with MCN. These new appointments will benefit our members and portfolio companies.”

Michigan Capital Network consists of the four venture capital funds and Grand Angels, Woodward Angels, Ka-Zoo Angels in Kalamazoo, Flint Angels, and Bluewater Angels in Midland.