My Personal Credit Union rebrand as Bloom Credit Union

WYOMING — My Personal Credit Union of Wyoming changed its name to Bloom Credit Union.

The name change, effective today, seeks “to better represent the organization’s goal of helping people thrive financially,” the credit union said in a statement.

“The new name and the credit union’s new mission of ‘Helping cultivate your dreams’ will better position the credit union for the future. We’ve had a solid reputation and earn very high member survey satisfaction marks from our existing members,” CEO Daniel Baines stated. “But our name was a bit confusing to many, a little long, and it didn’t really fit with where we were going as an organization. The new name is distinct, easy to remember, in line with our historical strengths, and it will allow us to focus on our passion for helping people thrive financially.”

Bloom Credit Union has five offices in the Grand Rapids area with 14,000 members as of June 30, with $140.2 million in total assets and $126.8 million in total deposits, according to a quarterly financial report to federal regulators. The credit union reported total loans of $89.3 million at midyear, including $17 million in commercial loans.

Bloom recorded midyear net income of $615,775.