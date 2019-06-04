Northpointe Bank parent company raises $25 million from PE firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Northpointe Bancshare Inc. raised $25 million in capital through a private placement of common stock with Castle Creek Capital LLC, a private equity firm based in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., north of San Diego.

The Grand Rapids-based parent company of Northpointe Bank plans to use proceeds from the capital raise to support further growth and “other general corporate purposes,” the company said.

MIBIZ FILE PHOTO

Castle Creek owns 27 percent of the outstanding equity of Northpointe.

“Castle Creek is a sophisticated and experienced investor with a long history of bringing value to community banks like Northpointe. We are excited about the expertise they bring to our company, and their investment is a validation of Northpointe’s strengths, strategies, values, and opportunities,” Northpointe President and CEO Charles Williams said in a statement. “The additional capital will allow Northpointe to support organic growth opportunities and continue to grow market share in our diversified business units while bringing value and innovation to the people we serve.”

Primarily a mortgage lender, Northpointe operates a single banking office and headquarters in Grand Rapids and has 56 loan production offices throughout the country. The company in 2018 acquired mortgage lender Home Point Financial in Ann Arbor.

Northpointe Bank, with total assets of $1.57 billion, recorded first quarter net income of $6.1 million and $22.6 million in income for all of 2018, according to a quarterly financial report to the FDIC.

Sandler O’Neill & Partners LP was the placement agent for the raise; Grand Rapids-based Varnum LLP served as legal counsel to Northpointe.