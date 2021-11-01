Norton Shores distributor Nichols Paper & Supply acquired by New Jersey firm expanding

NORTON SHORES — Nichols Paper & Supply Co., a Norton Shores-based distributor of paper, industrial packaging and sanitary supplies, has been acquired by a New Jersey-based distributor with deep experience in food service packaging and janitorial supplies.

Nichols sold to Imperial Dade in a deal that marks the Jersey City-based distributor’s 43rd acquisition under the leadership of CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The family-owned Nichols Paper & Supply was founded in 1936 and first exceeded $100 million in sales in 2017, according to its website. Nichols Paper & Supply has also had a string of acquisitions in recent years, including the purchase of Cleveland-based DawnChem Inc. in 2019 and Indianapolis-based Spectrum Janitorial Supply in 2017, as MiBiz previously reported.

“Imperial Dade’s reputation and family-oriented culture align well with our own philosophy and values,” Nichols Paper & Supply CEO Mike Olthoff said in a statement. “We are excited for the opportunity to continue to expand our business and offerings to give even better service to our customers as part of the Imperial Dade platform.”

Headquartered in Norton Shores, Nichols Paper & Supply has locations in Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Holland and Rochester Hills, as well as four locations in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The deal will strengthen Imperial Dade’s existing presence in the Midwest, according to a statement. The company will now operate about 100 facilities across the U.S. Imperial Dade was founded in 1935 and serves more than 70,000 customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.