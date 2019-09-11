Ottawa Kent Insurance sells to PE-backed High Street

JENISON — Ottawa Kent Insurance Agency Inc. was acquired by Traverse City-based High Street Insurance Partners Inc., an insurance agency platform formed last year by Huron Capital Partners LLC, a Detroit-based private equity firm.

The acquisition was the sixth since June 2018 for High Street Insurance, a property and casualty agency for personal and business policies and a provider of employee benefits services.

Scott Wick COURTESY PHOTO

One of the larger insurance agencies in the West Michigan market, the 40-year-old Ottawa Kent Insurance serves more than 10,000 clients through offices in Jenison, Sparta, Holland and Byron Center. Principals in the agency remain active in the business and retained their positions, according to a statement.

“Ottawa Kent has a large and diverse base of customers across a number of industries including maintenance services, manufacturing and business services, and also has relationships with many leading insurance companies,” said Scott Wick, managing partner and CEO at High Street Insurance Partners. “We believe this wide range of customers and markets, along with a talented and experienced staff, makes Ottawa Kent a strong addition to the High Street family.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

High Street Partners began with the 2018 acquisition of Peterson McGregor and Associates LLC, a Traverse City-based agency that provides commercial and personal insurance and employee benefits.

Most recently, High Street Partners acquired Tompkins Insurance Agency Inc. in Traverse City in June and KorthaseFlinn Insurance & Financial Services in Boyne City in July.