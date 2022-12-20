PE-backed High Street Insurance Partners notches 2 more acquisitions in busy 2022

TRAVERSE CITY — High Street Insurance Partners Inc. moved into the Nevada and California markets with its latest acquisition that also marks a strong dealmaking year for the firm.

The deal for Hanasab Insurance Services Inc. in Ontario, Calif., was the 41st of 2022 for the Traverse City-based High Street Insurance Partners, which ranks as one of the largest acquirers in North America in the insurance brokerage industry.

High Street Insurance Partners founder and CEO Scott Wick. COURTESY PHOTO

The private equity-backed High Street is “now even better positioned to address the diverse insurance needs of clients nationally, as well as leverage the strong real estate capabilities the team has built,” founder and CEO Scott Wick said in a statement.

High Street earlier this month also announced the acquisition of Alexandria, Va.-based Clarke & Sampson Insurance, a third-generation independent insurance agency specializing in insurance solutions for political organizations, trade unions and nonprofits.

High Street has closed 137 transactions since Wick formed the company in mid-2018.

Chicago-based Optis Partners LLC, which tracks M&A in the insurance industry, listed High Street in a quarterly report as the fourth-largest acquirer of independent agencies and brokerages. Grand Rapids-based Acrisure LLC was the largest buyer with 80 acquisitions closed through the third quarter.