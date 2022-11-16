Rehmann to acquire GR financial services firm

Troy-based accounting and advisory firm Rehmann plans to acquire Rivertown Finance LLC in Grand Rapids.

The deal for Rivertown Finance, which works primarily with high net worth individuals, nonprofit and for-profit entities, is effective Dec. 1. Terms were undisclosed.

Rivertown Finance’s staff will join Rehmann. Rivertown’s owner, Roxanne Dudicz, will become a principal at Rehmann and a member of the accounting solutions executive team.

“Rehmann will provide our team with extended capabilities and our clients with a breadth of new expertise, ultimately making a greater impact on our community,” Dudicz said in a statement.

Through the deal, Rivertown Finance gains access to additional services from Rehmann that include outsourcing, tax planning and preparation, and wealth management.

Rehmann has more than 900 employees at offices in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida.

“Roxanne and the talented associates at Rivertown Finance are welcome additions to our Rehmann team in Grand Rapids,” Rehmann CEO Randy Rupp said. “Bringing together our resources and experience will serve our clients well as we continue with our growth trajectory.”