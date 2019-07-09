SalesPage acquires Advisor Atlas

KALAMAZOO — SalesPage Technologies LLC acquired Advisor Atlas, a data provider to asset management and financial services firms.

The acquisition gives Kalamazoo-based Advisor Atlas greater access to asset managers that operate more today in teams to serve clients. Advisor Atlas now operates as a division of SalesPage Technologies, which is also based in Kalamazoo.

“With the growing trend towards teaming in the industry, we want to secure access to team data which will help our clients distribute more intelligently,” SalesPage President and CEO Aric Faber said in a statement. “Acquiring Advisor Atlas ensures this and presents additional opportunities to enhance Advisor Atlas’s service offering.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

SalesPage Technologies and Advisor Atlas have partnered in the past on data solutions for clients.

The two companies share a “vision and commitment to innovation and quality,” Advisor Atlas President Todd Hayes stated.

“There is much more we can offer by leveraging SalesPage’s technology and experience, and we’re excited to take our existing partnership to the next level,” he said.