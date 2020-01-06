SalesPage acquires Wisconsin fintech firm

KALAMAZOO — SalesPage Technologies LLC made its second acquisition in seven months with a deal for SalesStation, a division of Milwaukee, Wisc.-based Celera Systems LLC.

The deal adds to the Kalamazoo-based SalesPage’s staffing in nine locations across the country.

“We are thrilled to have the SalesStation team join the SalesPage family,” President and CEO Aric Faber, who will continue to lead SalesPage. “Their culture, their knowledge of the industry, and the services they provide to asset managers almost mirror those of SalesPage. SalesStation’s solutions and position with boutique to medium-size asset management firms really complement the services that SalesPage provides for larger enterprises.”

SalesStation, which serves asset management firms outsourcing data management and sales reporting, will maintain its primary office in Milwaukee.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

SalesPage in July of 2019 acquired Kalamazoo-based Advisor Atlas, a data provider to asset management and financial services firms.