Some West Michigan banks close lobbies in response to COVID-19

Two locally-based banks — Mercantile Bank and West Michigan Community Bank — plan to close the lobbies of bank branches to customers starting Wednesday.

The banks each said their offices will remain open for drive-through service and by appointment. Customers also can do their banking online or through a mobile app.

Mercantile President CEO Bob Kaminski COURTESY PHOTO

“There are all kinds of ways they can interact with us,” Mercantile President CEO Bob Kaminski said. “We’re able to conduct business.”

Mercantile has 40 offices across the Lower Peninsula. Hudsonville-based West Michigan Community has seven offices in Ottawa and Kent counties.

Grand Rapids-based Independent Bank, with 70 branch offices in the Lower Peninsula, closed its lobbies beginning Tuesday and continued service via drive-throughs and by appointment.

At Holland-based Macatawa Bank, customers are “strongly encourage(d) to consider using our drive-thru or alternative banking services to support social distancing,” the bank said in a message on its website.

Muskegon-based Community Shores Bank and several other banks as well encourage customers to use digital banking. Community Shores also said in a message online that it plans to remain open at its four locations in Muskegon and northern Ottawa County.

“However, we are continually monitoring the official recommendations regarding the COVID-19 virus to best address the situation as it relates to our community,” Community Shores said in a statement.