State Farm to cut 247 jobs in Kalamazoo area

PORTAGE — Auto insurer State Farm plans to eliminate 247 jobs in Kalamazoo County with the planned closing of an operations center by Aug. 31.

The expected permanent closure of the company’s Kalamazoo Operations Center comes as State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. consolidates operations this year at 11 facilities nationwide and moves the work to corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Ill. The consolidation would affect about 4,200 employees overall.

The job losses in Portage, outlined in a June 26 notice to the state the under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, includes mostly claims staff.

“This reduction in force/movement of the positions is expected to be permanent. The entire facility will be closed as a result of this action,” Beth Stuckley, employee relations manager at State Farm Insurance Companies, said in a letter to the state.

State Farm has filed WARN Act notices elsewhere, informing states of planned closing by Aug. 31. They include nearly 100 positions in Indianapolis and 300 in Jacksonville, Fla., according to media reports.

MiBiz first reported on the closure announcement in 2017.