United Bank names Joe Manica as new CEO

GRAND RAPIDS — Joe Manica took over this month as president and CEO at United Bank.

Manica succeeded his father, Mike Manica, on July 1 as chief executive of the Grand Rapids-based United Bank. Mike Manica retired after nearly 40 years with the privately-owned bank.

The leadership transition follows a succession plan that was put in place a few years ago, said Joe Manica, who moved into the CEO role as United Bank enjoys steady growth in what he calls an increasingly competitive banking market in the Grand Rapids area.

“It’s really never been better. We’ve had record growth the last few years,” he said. “We’re blessed to be part of the West Michigan economy.”

Manica started with the United Bank in 2006. He spent much of his career at the bank as a commercial loan officer.

While United Bank “will always be refining and evolving,” Manica said there are no “massive changes” planned to coincide with the leadership transition.

Prior to his promotion to president and CEO, Manica served for one year as the bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. He also was appointed as the new executive vice president and chief operating officer of the bank’s parent company, United Bank Financial Corp., succeeding his father as well in that position.

“We’re very fortunate to have Joe lead United Bank into our next phase of growth,” United Bank Chairman Art Johnson said. “I believe we are well positioned for supporting economic development with our experience and commitment of serving the diverse needs of our communities.”

United Bank has 12 offices in Kent, Allegan and Ottawa counties, as well as mortgage, wealth management and insurance divisions. The bank as of midyear has more than $700 million in total assets.