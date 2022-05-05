fbpx
Published in Finance

Media

Video Q&A: West Mich. banking veteran discusses lending environment amid economic volatility

BY Thursday, May 05, 2022 04:17pm

Krista Flynn, who started this week in a new role as Midwest regional executive for commercial banking at PNC Bank, discusses the current lending environment in what she describes as relatively volatile economic conditions.

Flynn also discusses how business owners and executives should view the forecasted increases in interest rates and why PNC executives remain bullish on the economy.

This online interview, conducted by Senior Writer Mark Sanchez, accompanies additional commercial lending coverage in the May 9 print edition of MiBiz.

