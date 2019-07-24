West Michigan Community Bank to open new Grand Rapids office

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan Community Bank plans to open a new regional office in Grand Rapids Township.

The Hudsonville-based bank will start constriction this summer on the 8,000-square-foot retail branch and commercial lending center at Patterson Avenue and Cascade Road SE. Completion is targeted for 2020.

COURTESY PHOTO

“This new investment represents our continued commitment to growth in Grand Rapids,” bank President and CEO Philip Koning said in a statement.

“We believe this new location in the southeast part of town will offer customers greater access to our team and provide us with a sophisticated space as we continue to explore new and innovative ways to serve our community.”

David Bareman of DLB Architects LLC in Holland served as the principal architect on the project. Grand Rapids-based First Companies Inc. will serve as the general contractor.

West Michigan Community Bank presently has six offices in Ottawa and Kent counties: two in Holland and one each in Zeeland, Hudsonville, Jenison and downtown Grand Rapids. The bank has about $543 million in assets.

The bank last December closed on $8 million in new capital raised through a private placement to support further growth and develop another branch location in the Grand Rapids area. As MiBiz reported at the time, $6 million came from existing owners, plus $2 million from 24 new individual investors locally who put money into the bank for the first time.