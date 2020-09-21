Agri-Med opens first Ottawa Co. recreational cannabis dispensary, eyes future expansion

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP — Agri-Med LLC has added a third recreational cannabis dispensary to its West Michigan portfolio as its Exit 9 Provisionary in Crockery Township is now authorized for both medical and adult-use sales.

Exit 9 — named for its close proximity off of I-96 — is the first dispensary authorized for recreational sales in Ottawa County. Owner Greg Maki says being near the highway may be beneficial in drawing Grand Rapids customers, and may potentially take business away from Agri-Med’s Park Place Provisionary in Muskegon.

“We think once the news gets out the volume will significantly increase until the (adult-use dispensaries) open in Grand Rapids,” Maki told MiBiz. “We’re very excited to be the first one in Ottawa County.”

Opened last year for medical sales, Exit 9 began recreational sales on Monday while a grand opening is scheduled for Thursday. It’s also the latest in Agri-Med’s growing medical and recreational cannabis retail stores.

In addition to stores in Muskegon and Edmore, Maki said the company is in the process of building another recreational store in Sand Lake. Earlier this month, Agri-Med was selected in a lottery to open a medical dispensary in Grand Haven. And Maki said building plans are in place for dispensaries in Whitehall, Saugatuck and Grand Rapids.

The Sand Lake and Grand Haven stores are expected to be open by the end of the year, Maki said.

He added that sales in Edmore and Muskegon during the pandemic “have been good. We’re not killing it by any means, but I can’t complain.”