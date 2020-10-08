Ann Arbor cannabis company continues West Michigan expansion with new GR dispensary

GRAND RAPIDS — Ann Arbor-based C3 Industries LLC is opening a cannabis dispensary in southeast Grand Rapids on Monday.

The High Profile dispensary at 2321 44th St. SE is licensed for medical cannabis sales, while owners are pursuing a retail recreational license from the city.

C3 Industries has two other West Michigan High Profile locations in Grant and Buchanan, and hopes to open two more in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo next year. The company runs dispensaries across the state as well as in Oregon, Missouri and Massachusetts.

“Our goal is to really be able to service all parts of West Michigan,” C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta told MiBiz. “Grand Rapids we think is a great market. It’s very new for the cannabis industry but there is a lot of excitement there.”

Rungta plans to apply for a recreational license through the city later this month in hopes of making recreational sales by the end of the year or in early 2021.

C3 Industries has opened three dispensaries since the pandemic hit in March as demand remained strong, Rungta said.

“There are a lot of safety precautions we are taking, but this will be our fourth store we’re opening in the pandemic, so we’ve worked through a lot of these things and have really taken a lot of precautions,” Rungta said.

High Profile focuses on high product quality and curation, and carries its own Cloud Cover and Galactic Meds brands as well as third-party products at its dispensaries. About 20 employees are expected to be hired initially to work at the Grand Rapids store.