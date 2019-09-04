Arvon Brewing relocating to Grand Rapids 

GRAND RAPIDS — After operating its brewing facility in a 700-square-foot space since 2017, the owners of Arvon Brewing Co. in Grandville say they are ready to grow the business.

Before the end of this year, Arvon will move from its location at 3057 Broadway Ave. SW to a 5,000-square-foot building at 1006 Division Ave. S. The move will allow the owners to double their production and open a taproom.

“We feel like we can bring something a little different. We really focus on innovative styles and processes and ingredients to push the boundaries in the styles which we use,” Brett Bristol, co-founder and business manager, told MiBiz.

Arvon Brewing will likely have open hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, but the schedules are not finalized, Bristol said. The brewery plans to have 12 beers on tap, comprised of about 50 percent IPAs, with other styles in rotation, he added.

Bristol said they will renovate the building, which they are leasing, to suit the brewery operations. It was built in 1948 and previously served as a car dealership, equipment rental facility and other uses.

Moving from Grandville to Grand Rapids symbolizes the growth the company has experienced since selling its first beer. Since beginning with a one-barrel production system, Arvon Brewing has been trying to keep up with the demand for its products, Bristol said.

“It’s been a constant pursuit to try to keep up with the demand, so this move is to be able to double our production from the start and grow over time,” he said.

Arvon Brewing sold 72.8 barrels of beer in 2018, according to data from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.