Company set to open second West Mich. recreational cannabis dispensary

BUCHANAN — An Ann Arbor-based cannabis company is set to open its second West Michigan retail store for recreational and medical sales amid continued industry growth in the region.

C3 Industries LLC plans to open its High Profile brand dispensary on July 15 in Buchanan, just north of the Indiana border in Berrien County. The company opened another High Profile location in Grant two months ago, as MiBiz previously reported. The company also has a retail store in Ann Arbor and a fourth in Detroit that is temporarily closed.

“We continue to see strong interest in our product offering, including for our award-winning Cloud Cover flower and concentrate lines,” C3 CEO Ankur Rungta said in a statement. “We believe Buchanan is an ideal location to deliver our approach of curated, high-quality products and a premium retail experience to local consumers and those traveling throughout southwest Michigan.”

The Buchanan store, at 804 E. Front St., will carry a variety of products that are grown and manufactured at a facility in Webberville east of Lansing, as well as a “highly curated selection” of third-party brands.

In Buchanan, company officials expect to draw customers from surrounding counties and northern Indiana while offering in-store and curbside sales.

C3 President Vishal Rungta said the Grant location is “exceeding our expectations for adult use and medical customers. We’re attracting local customers as well as those heading north for summer getaways. July 4 weekend sales were exceptionally strong, and we anticipate this trend will continue.”

The Buchanan opening comes amid recent growth in recreational cannabis retailers in Southwest Michigan, with stores operating in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Douglas and Bangor.

C3 is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor with retail stores and a flower product line called Cloud Cover Cannabis. It has operations in Oregon and also plans to launch soon in Massachusetts and Missouri.