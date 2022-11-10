D&W, Family Fare groceries available for delivery under new SpartanNash, Uber deal

BYRON CENTER — A new partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. will allow customers of SpartanNash Co. stores to have their groceries delivered on demand.

The two companies announced the partnership today, opening up 99 of SpartanNash’s 147 stores across the Midwest to the service starting this week. That includes more than 45 of SpartanNash’s retail stores in West and eastern Michigan that operate under the Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and VG’s Grocery brands.

The Uber Eats delivery service also will be available from SpartanNash stores in Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Executives at SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) say the partnership marks the company’s latest move toward customer-focused initiatives. The partnership also follows a similar deal with DoorDash, announced in May of this year.

“SpartanNash’s focus on customer-centric innovation is core to our next stage of growth,” company Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Office Masiar Tayebi said in a statement. “Partnering with Uber is an important marker of this, meeting our shopper where they are — in stores or online.”

An Uber executive added that the partnership “expands the reach of grocery delivery from Uber Eats to cities and towns across the north Midwest for the first time, thanks to these beloved grocery brands.”

The partnership comes after another strong quarterly performance from the Byron Center-based food distributor and retailer, which earlier this week reported a 10.8-percent increase in net sales to $2.3 billion in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. The company’s $57.3 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was an 11.3-percent increase from the same quarter last year.

SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam, who overhauled the company’s C-Suite since taking over in September 2020, attributed the results to “strong topline growth and continued improvements in our key throughput and fill rate metrics.”

The increase in net sales was driven in both the wholesale and retail segments, which were “favorably impacted by inflation,” the company stated in announcing its latest earnings.