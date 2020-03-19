DeVos-owned distillery to donate hand sanitizer to area health care providers

HOLLAND — Coppercraft Distillery is joining a number of distilleries in the state with plans to produce hand sanitizer.

The distillery, owned by the DeVos family’s Windquest Group, says it will donate 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to area health care providers. The Holland-based company expects the products will be ready to distribute next week.

Coppercraft has partnered with its authorized distribution agent, Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, which will donate its trucks and drivers to get the product out to various organizations, according to a statement.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, we have been inspired by numerous stories of people lending a hand to assist one another,” Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery, said in a statement. “This is one way our team can express gratitude for all front-line healthcare workers during this exceptional time.”

The company also will continue its spirits production as it makes the sanitizer product.

Guidance issued yesterday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) eased regulations to allow distilleries to produce ethanol-based hand sanitizers during the national emergency over the coronavirus, as MiBiz previously reported.

The waiver applies through June 30 for all licensed distilleries and exempts them from having to secure additional permits and bonds, according to the TTB.

Coppercraft joins a growing list of Michigan craft beverage producers that are producing hand sanitizer. The list includes Comstock Park-based Bier Distillery, Ann Arbor Distilling Co., Birmingham-based Griffin Claw Brewing Co., Chelsea-based Ugly Dog Distillery, Traverse City-based Mammoth Distilling and Adrian-based Rice & Barley.

The measures come as sanitizer has been in short supply at many local stores in the wake of a buying spree as customers stock up on various supplies and essentials.

“There is a critical need in our community and our nation for safe and effective hand sanitizer,” Rob Schwartz, vice president of quality at Holland Hospital, said in a statement. “We are so appreciative of companies like Coppercraft Distillery who are choosing to rally behind us and show their support in unique and creative ways.”