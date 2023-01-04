Family-owned Hudsonville Ice Cream hires former Smucker exec as new CEO

HOLLAND — Veteran food exec Tina Floyd will join family-owned Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company LLC on Feb. 13 as its next CEO, taking over for co-owner Denny Ellens.

Ellens will remain on the board of directors at the Holland-based company, which does business as Hudsonville Ice Cream and manufactures its own brand of ice cream as well as other national and regional brands. He cites Floyd’s hire as “a true moment of growth for our Hudsonville team.”

Tina Floyd COURTESY PHOTO

Floyd has spent three decades at Orrville, Ohio-based The J.M. Smucker Co., most recently as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s $1.7 billion consumer foods division, where she oversaw brands including Smucker’s and Jif.

“Tina’s addition adds big-league brand experience and cache (sic), yet she understands the family culture that has been so crucial to our success to-date,” Ellens said in a statement. “She represents everything we are about, and I have no doubt that the qualities that have contributed to her personal successes over the past thirty years will translate incredibly well here at Hudsonville.”

During her tenure at Smucker, Floyd helped develop and launch the company’s Uncrustables line of frozen sandwiches, now one of its top-performing brands.

“This is a family-owned organization that values its people, the community it calls home, and the proprietary process they have developed that produces some of the best-tasting ice cream on the market,” Floyd said in a statement. “I look forward to working collaboratively with this exceptional team to build towards an even brighter future.”

Floyd comes to Hudsonville Ice Cream amid a growth spurt for the company over the last three years, as it has added new capabilities, staff, and sales as it evolved into a regional ice cream brand.

Hudsonville, which currently employs 280 people, in May 2022 announced plans to invest $65.7 million in a multi-phase expansion at its Holland facility to support growth in the novelty ice cream space. That follows a $35 million project in the summer of 2020 to add a new cold storage hub to its Holland headquarters and a $9.8 million expansion the same year to add a 40,000-square-foot dry goods warehouse.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Hudsonville team as it enters another year of tremendous growth,” Floyd said in a statement.