Gage continues retail cannabis growth in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Gage Cannabis Co. plans to open a medical cannabis dispensary in Grand Rapids later this week, marking its sixth retail store in Michigan.

The dispensary, located at 3075 Peregrine Drive NE next to Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids, is set to open on Friday with medical sales only. However, the company is also pursuing recreational sales at the location.

“We are starting 2021 off right by opening our first store on the western side of the state,” Mike Finos, president and executive vice president of operations at Gage, said in a statement. “We aim to leave an impactful impression on the hearts of the city’s citizens by providing the finest products, attentive customer service, quality community service and steadfast commitment to our social equity initiatives.”

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission is considering the dispensary’s recreational cannabis application at its Thursday meeting.

The 4,018-square-foot store is open daily, and is offering specials on Friday for its first day of medical sales. Gage also has a social equity program that awards grants of up to $50,000 to cannabis entrepreneurs who reside in communities identified by the state Marijuana Regulatory Agency as disproportionately affected by marijuana prohibition policies.

Gage operates five retail locations in Adrian, Ferndale, Lansing and Traverse City, as well as a Cookies store in Detroit. The company plans to open more than 20 locations in Michigan by the end of 2021. Gage also has three cultivation facilities in Warren, Harrison and Monitor Township.

Meanwhile, two other dispensaries are also requesting approval from the Grand Rapids Planning Commission on Thursday to sell recreational cannabis.

Joyology of Grand Rapids, located at 3767 28th St. SE, is currently operating as a medical marijuana provisioning center and is applying for adult-use sales. FPAW Michigan LLC, located at 1336 Scribner Ave. NW, is applying for recreational use under the business Michigan Supply & Provisions.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to say specials on Friday will be for medical sales.