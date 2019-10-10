GFS plans Indiana expansion with new distribution center

WYOMING — Gordon Food Service Inc. hopes to expand into Indiana with a proposed new distribution center.

Foodservice distributor GFS, headquartered in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, detailed plans Wednesday to build a new distribution center in Westfield, Ind., north of Indianapolis. Construction on the proposed 500,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to begin in spring 2020, pending necessary approvals, with a projected start-up in late 2021.

Rich Wolowski​ COURTESY PHOTO

The new facility will be semi-automated, using mini-loaders, mini-shuttles and conveyors designed to assist staff in moving products quickly and safely through the warehouse.

“Our roots are in the midwest, where our business has steadily increased for decades, and we continue to grow by offering customers great service and an even wider range of products,” GFS President and CEO Rich Wolowski​ said in a statement. “We saw an opportunity to place a new distribution center in a strong, established market, giving us the ability to deliver more efficiently to our customers.”

The Westfield facility would become the company’s 17th distribution center in the United States and its first in Indiana. The center will serve clients in the greater Indianapolis area and employ more than 200 people.