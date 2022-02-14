GFS to expand retail network with Canadian food service company acquisition

WYOMING — Gordon Food Service Inc. is poised to add new food categories to its offerings and expand its network of retailers through an upcoming acquisition.

Late last week, the Wyoming-based food supplier announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canadian, family-owned food service company Macgregors Meat & Seafood Ltd., which will operate as a speciality company for GFS once the deal closes.

Rich Wolowski

Macgregors maintains partnerships with meat brands including Niman Ranch, Jail Island Salmon and Certified Angus Beef. The company serves food service, retail and private label segments of the food industry.

“We are excited to welcome Macgregors employees and its brands to the Gordon Food Service family,” GFS President and CEO Rich Wolowski said in a statement. “Macgregors is among the most respected in the marketplace and like Gordon Food Service, Macgregors operates with a people-focused culture. We expect our cultural similarities will make for a smooth transition for both our customers and employees.”

Macgregors President and General Manager Duncan Macgregor Jr. cited “shared values, vision, passion for the business and seamless opportunity for our staff” as reasons why the sale to GFS made sense for a company that dates back to 1834.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

Gordon Food Service serves food service operators throughout the country while maintaining 170 of its own store locations.