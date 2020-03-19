Grand Rapids bar to offer 100 free to-go meals daily to laid off workers

Editor’s note: As a service to our community, MiBiz’s coronavirus coverage is available free to all website visitors. We encourage you to support our journalists by subscribing to our website.



GRAND RAPIDS — Garage Bar & Grill plans to give away 100 free carry-out meals to workers affected by recent layoffs.

The bar, located at 819 Ottawa Ave. in Grand Rapids’ North Monroe business district, is launching its “Garage Bar Cares” initiative on Friday, March 20. People can call starting at 10 a.m. to order a meal, which can be picked up at any time during operating hours, according to a statement.

Guests can order anything off of Garage Bar’s menu for up to four people in their household. The company is asking people to limit orders to once daily.

“The goal is to give a person everything they need to go home and share a warm meal together,” proprietor Kevin Farhat said in a statement.

The initiative is aimed at anyone who has been recently downsized or temporarily laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company.

“We’re all in this together, so we all should find ways to help our friends and neighbors,” Farhat stated.

Mercantile Bank, Pioneer Construction, Car City, Custer Office/Century Flooring, EatGR, Leadco and an anonymous family stepped up with sponsorships to help increase the number of meals, the company said, adding that it hopes to inspire other local firms to get creative to find ways to help during the pandemic.

“Our goal was just to get this idea off the ground and provide some relief to those in need,” Dave Levitt, partner at Third Coast Development and one of the four Garage Bar owners, said in a statement. “But as soon as we mentioned this to other local business owners, it really took off.”

Companies interested in joining the effort can contact Farhat at (616) 454-0321.