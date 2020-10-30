Grand Rapids tiki bar owned by HopCat founder files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

GRAND RAPIDS — The operators of Max’s South Seas Hideaway — a downtown Grand Rapids tiki bar owned by former BarFly Ventures LLC President Mark Sellers III — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

It’s the third set of bankruptcies associated with Sellers filed within the past five months as his current and former restaurants and bars accumulated debt following the pandemic-related shutdowns.

Authentiki LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary MSSH LLC each filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 29 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District of Michigan. The separate cases are filed under Subchapter V of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which was passed by Congress last year to make it easier for small businesses to emerge from bankruptcy. Experts predict more filings under the Small Business Reorganization Act as the pandemic unfolds, as MiBiz reported this week.

The filing notes “significant cost overruns in remodeling and preparing” Max’s South Seas Hideaway to open in October 2019. The bar and restaurant, located at 58 Ionia Ave. SW, closed in mid March, which caused the restaurant operators to fall behind in payments to various creditors despite having received a $505,022 Paycheck Protection Program loan and a $149,900 Economic Disaster Injury Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to court filings.

Although Max’s started generating revenue again after reopening June 8 under 50 percent occupancy restrictions, the company’s filing cites just below $80,000 in estimated assets with $2.05 million in estimated liabilities.

The top unsecured creditor is Levitation Holdings LLC’s Nathaniel Rich for $523,331 on a business loan plus interest. Other unsecured creditors include Chase Bank for the PPP loan, Warner Norcross & Judd ($18,537), Harper Associates ($17,795) and Corrigan Logistics ($17,774).

Secured creditors include Pawnee Leasing Corp. ($245,890.99), the SBA for the Economic Disaster Injury Loan and Grand Rapids-based Wolverine Building Group Inc. ($125,000).

In mid April, Wolverine Building Group — the main contractor on Max’s buildout — sued Authentiki and Sellers alleging $400,000 in “unpaid obligations” associated with the restaurant’s remodeling. That case is ongoing in Kent County Circuit Court.

Max’s South Seas Hideaway is known for its elaborate tiki-themed decor and menu. The owners hope to keep the restaurant operating through the bankruptcy process.

The Authentiki and MSSH bankruptcy filings come after Sellers filed for bankruptcy personally earlier this month. Meanwhile, Sellers’ BarFly Ventures — which owns the HopCat chains, Stella’s Lounge and Grand Rapids Brewing Co. — emerged from bankruptcy this week after an investment group purchased the company’s assets for $17.5 million.

Sellers indicated in an affidavit that he only started taking a salary from Authentiki on Oct. 12 after being “recently terminated from my position with Barfly Ventures, LLC due to that company’s sale to a new owner,” according to the filings.

Sellers could not immediately be reached for comment.