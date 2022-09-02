Greece-based snack food manufacturer to establish U.S. headquarters in Kentwood

KENTWOOD — A European manufacturer of natural snack food products will invest nearly $42 million to establish a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and create up to 185 jobs in the process, state officials announced today.

SnackCraft LLC, which is owned by Greece-based Unismack S.A., plans to renovate and install new equipment and machinery at a vacant Kerry Foods facility in Kentwood. Despite a global market presence, SnackCraft’s Kentwood project will be the company’s first North American facility.

“This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic opportunity in West Michigan’s agribusiness sector and build on our efforts to grow Michigan’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and invest in every region of our great state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

The Michigan Strategic Fund awarded the company a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant for the project, which was chosen over a competing site in Chicago, according to state officials.

Formed in 2008, Unismack specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of natural, healthy snack foods.

The Kentwood facility — located at 4444 52nd St. SE — will be a co-packer and contract manufacturer of baked crackers, tortilla chips, single and twin-screw extruded snacks and pellet snacks. In addition to manufacturing, the site will also include R&D facilities and provide warehousing and some third-party logistics for its customers.

Unismack founder and CEO Dimitrios Stratakis said the Grand Rapids region “seemed like an obvious choice” for expanding the company’s manufacturing capacity in the U.S. He also cited guidance from economic development agency The Right Place Inc. — which provided $5,000 in in-kind services — in helping to secure the location.

“There is an abundance of talent and resources here in West Michigan to help us in the next phase of our journey and we’re thankful to the team at the MEDC for their support, insights and guidance along with their partners at The Right Place,” Stratakis said in a statement.