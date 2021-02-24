GreenStone Farm Credit Services announces grants for young, beginner and small farmers

For the fourth year, one of Michigan’s largest agriculture lenders is committing grant dollars to fund educational opportunities for the industry’s next generation.

East Lansing-based GreenStone Farm Credit Services has again committed $40,000 for its Grow Forward Grant program. Grow Forward welcomes young, beginning and small farmers to apply for $1,000 grants that can be used for ventures like business consultations, educational courses and seminars, and events or conferences.

“GreenStone’s grant program supports producers interested in gaining more education to prepare themselves to successfully compete in today’s highly competitive global marketplace,” GreenStone President and CEO Dave Armstrong said in a statement. “Young, beginning and small farmers are vital to the economic health of agriculture and these grants help remove the financial barrier so they can focus on expanding their industry knowledge.”

The program originally launched in 2018. In the past, the member-owned GreenStone — one of the country’s largest associations in the Farm Credit System — has provided money for programs that range from forestry management to workshops that teach farmers how to effectively communicate with their consumers.

Individuals can apply for up to $1,000 grants through GreenStone’s website. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35, have been farming for less than 10 years, or sustain annual gross sales from agricultural production at less than $250,000.

GreenStone Farm Credit Services also services northeast Wisconsin and owns and manages more than $11 billion in assets.