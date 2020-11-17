GVSU partners with New City Neighbors for agricultural program

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University’s Sustainable Agriculture Project (SAP) has partnered with the nonprofit New City Neighbors to expand the Grand Rapids organization’s educational farm.

GVSU will lend 1 acre of its agricultural land in Jenison to New City Neighbors, which provides high school students with job and life skills training. New City Neighbors also recently announced that it acquired a farmhouse and 1 acre of land in the Creston neighborhood to serve as its home base.

However, the organization was also unable to renew the lease on an existing 3-acre urban farm that it operated in Grand Rapids this year, which prompted GVSU to step in and lend space on SAP’s farm.

Crystal Scott-Tunstall, an affiliate professor of environmental and sustainability studies at GVSU who also serves as a board member for New City Neighbors, was instrumental in creating the partnership, according to a statement.

“We can now bring our diverse pool of high school students onto the campus of a local university, building relationships and on-ramps to higher education in the burgeoning field of environmental and sustainability studies at GVSU,” New City Neighbors Executive Director Ricardo Tavárez said in a statement.

Earlier this week, members from both sides of the partnership worked to build a high-tunnel greenhouse on the farm, which will be used to grow produce to feed needy families.