Harmony Brewing Co. becomes microbrewery, eyes distribution and a line of wine and spirits

GRAND RAPIDS — After serving patrons as a brewpub for nearly a decade, Harmony Brewing Co. LLC is expanding to include the distribution of its beers in addition to a new line of wine and spirits.

The sibling-owned brewpub, which operates two locations in Grand Rapids, announced today that its new licensing with the state designates Harmony Brewing Company as a microbrewery. With the new designation, Harmony Brewing plans to distribute its beer to both restaurants and specialty beverage stores throughout West Michigan. The licenses were issued on Oct. 18, according to Michigan Liquor Control Commission filings.

“We have been dreaming about this for a really long time,” Harmony Brewing co-owner Jackson VanDyke said in a statement. ”Harmony has been around for 10 years, and we have established a company with a strong reputation and some fantastic products that we are super proud of. We put a lot of love into what we do, and we can’t wait to get Harmony in front of even more people.”

To facilitate the changes, the brewery is planning investments in both of its facilities. This includes a new canning line and upgrades to production equipment at Harmony Hall, which is located at 401 Stocking Ave. NW on the city’s west side. The VanDyke siblings opened Harmony Hall in 2015 and moved most of the beer production there.

The brewery also plans to install a small distillery at its flagship location in Eastown, located at 1551 Lake Drive SE, where it will produce small batches of spirits and liqueur.

“We’ve always had an interest in unique liqueurs and herbaceous spirits, and there aren’t too many craft producers of this kind of beverages,” said co-owner Barry VanDyke. “We’re going to produce classic spirits alongside of creative new gins and experimental old world inspired liqueurs. It’s a whole new form of expression, I can’t wait.”