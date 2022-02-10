Holland cold storage and food hauler Hutt Trucking acquired by New Jersey logistics firm

HOLLAND — Hutt Trucking Co. Inc., which specializes in hauling refrigerated and frozen food products, has been acquired by a New Jersey-based logistics company.

The Holland-based Hutt, which also offers cold storage warehousing, has been purchased by Mt. Laurel, N.J.-based RLS Logistics and will now operate under the new name RLS Hutt.

Hutt provides RLS Logistics with a foothold in the Great Lakes region, joining the company’s existing network of cold chain solutions providers, which includes facilities in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Texas, California and Utah.

RLS Hutt features a cold storage warehouse in Hudsonville in addition to a dry warehouse in Holland, totaling 5 million cubic feet of cold storage space.

With the acquisition, RLS Logistics now lays claim to more than 55 million cubic feet of cold storage capacity nationwide, standing as one of the top 10 cold chain providers in North America.

“My father and I started Hutt 36 years ago, and we are humbly proud of the opportunities and the people we have worked with over the years,” Jim Hutt, founder of Hutt Trucking, said in a statement. “We believe that RLS is the best partner to help us carry forward what we put in place and offer expanded opportunities for the company and team members.”

Ken Whah, a 25-year executive with experience in supply chain, sales and marketing, will be installed as the new president of RLS Hutt.

“RLS Hutt’s expertise in deep frozen cold storage and distribution allows RLS to offer new and unique services to existing and potential customers,” said RLS Logistics CEO Russell Leo. “We are excited to team up with a company that operates following the same values of RLS, being flexible to work with, developing strong customer bonds, and providing personal, customizable cold chain solutions.”