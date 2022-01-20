Holland company plans $31M cold storage expansion to capitalize on regional food processing

HOLLAND — Transportation solutions company Art Mulder & Sons Trucking Inc. plans to invest more than $31 million in a project to greatly enhance its cold storage capabilities.

The Holland-based company and economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage Corp. today announced the $31.1 million investment to build a 147,000-square-foot facility, which will create an estimated 55 new jobs when it’s fully staffed.

The project — which is under construction at 1870 Transport Lane in Holland — will do business as Cold-Link Logistics and will be operated by a new entity created by Art Mulder & Sons called MG88 Holland Cold Storage LLC.

Art Mulder is partnering with Florida-based real estate adviser The Mandich Group, which currently helps operate additional Cold-Link Logistics locations in Fort Wayne, Ind., Providence, R.I., and Orlando, Fla.

“The Cold-Link Logistics, Holland team is excited to provide logistics solutions to our existing partners and eager to meet future needs in a growing market,” Chad Mulder, president of Art Mulder & Sons Trucking, said in a statement. “We embrace the opportunity to attract new team members who want to be a part of an organization that stands on family values. These values drive our commitment and dedication to customer care which spans from vendors and partners in the supply chain down to every driver coming through our doors.”

The expansion, which will capitalize on a fast-growing food processing cluster in West Michigan, will include freezer and cooler warehouse storage, refrigerator and cooler dock space, office space, mechanical rooms and both training and conference rooms.

The city of Holland recently approved a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption for the project.

“This is a time of dynamic growth in the City of Holland,” Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks said in a statement. “Art Mulder and Sons Trucking is a shining example of a local business expanding their footprint and their workforce to meet the needs of a new economy.”