Jandernoa family office 42 North Partners exits Vine Line in sale to PE-backed FreshEdge

ALPINE TWP. — Fresh produce distributor Vine Line Group LLC has changed hands following a recent sale.

Earlier this month, Indianapolis-based FreshEdge, backed by private equity firm Rotunda Capital Partners, announced that it has acquired Vine Line, which is based in Kent County’s Alpine Township. The seller in the deal was 42 North Partners, a Grand Rapids-based family office founded and led by former Perrigo CEO Mike Jandernoa and his family.

Vine Line Produce Distribution, which operates from a facility at 1055 7 Mile Road NW, formed following a three-way merger orchestrated by 42 North Partners in 2019 that included Heeren Bros. Inc., Walsma & Lyons, and Vine Line Logistics LLC.

42 North Partners acquired Heeren Bros Inc. in 2015 from the Heeren family, which founded the company in 1933.

The recent Vine Line deal expands FreshEdge’s footprint further in Michigan. FreshEdge is composed of a growing family of produce and specialty food companies. Vine Line stands as FreshEdge’s sixth acquisition.

The company has now ballooned to 1,485 employees and maintains 670,000 square feet of combined warehouse space nationwide.

Liza Alvarez, the former director of human resources for Vine Line, now takes over as the company’s president.

“We hope to bring additional product lines, continued high quality and service levels, and consistent, reliable service,” Greg Corsaro, COO of FreshEdge, said of the Vine Line acquisition in a recent interview with produce industry publication Blue Book Services.

“It expands our presence in the upper Midwest and Michigan, which have always been areas of interest for our family of companies,” he added.