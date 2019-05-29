MDARD issues ‘do not eat’ advisory for all Charley’s Chips products

WYOMING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is advising consumers not to eat any foods produced by Wyoming-based Charley’s Food Design Inc., also known as Charley’s Chips Company.

According to an advisory issued this morning, Charley’s produced its products in a facility that was not licensed or inspected by the department, which has seized all finished products and ingredients because they were made in unsanitary conditions at the processing facility.

Products covered by this advisory include all products and sell-by dates produced by Charley’s Food Design Inc., including Charley’s Fresh Tortilla Chips, Charley’s Gourmet Salsa and Charley’s House Blend Seasonings.

The products have been sold at several locations in West Michigan and possibly statewide, including retail and distribution locations in Grand Rapids, Byron Center, Grandville, West Olive and Kentwood, according to MDARD.

Consumers are advised to dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase and retailers are advised to remove or hold all Charley’s products and contact their MDARD food inspector.

Those who have consumed any of these products and feel ill should seek medical attention immediately, according to the department.

Previously, Charlie’s Food Design was ordered by the Kent County 17th Circuit Court to pay more than $461,000 to supplier Festida Foods Ltd. of Cedar Springs after the company fell behind on its bills, as MiBiz previously reported.