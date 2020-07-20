MEDC opens $1.25M in pandemic relief grants for small farms

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is launching $1.25 million in grant funding for to help small farms mitigate pandemic-related costs.

State officials announced the funding today after high demand for agriculture safety grants released last week. The MEDC will start accepting applications for the Small Farm Safety Grant program at 9 a.m. on July 21.

MEDC CEO Mark Burton COURTESY PHOTO

The latest grants, which use funding from the CARES Act, are available for small farms with fewer than 10 employees, and will be limited to $1,000 per employee. Eligible mitigation costs include COVID-19 testing, personal protection equipment, employee training, sanitation and safety measures in farm-provided housing.

“We saw an opportunity to respond to clear need for support from Michigan’s small farms to build on the tremendous response from farms and food processors across the state applying for Michigan Agricultural Safety Grants,” MEDC CEO Mark Burton said in a statement. “The MEDC Small Farm Safety Grant will allow us additional security in our food industry and provide much-needed relief to farmers across Michigan.”

The grants will cover costs incurred between June 1 and Sept. 15. Applicants must provide proof of good standing with the state and show they are current on all state, local and real estate taxes.

For farms and processors with more than 10 employees, the state is still processing applications for the $15 million Agricultural Safety Grant Program, which launched last week along with the $100 million Small Business Restart Program.

The MEDC has now opened 18 COVID-19 relief programs since the start of the pandemic, which officials say has helped more than 3,400 businesses.v