MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Bell’s Brewery eyes integration after finalizing sale

BY Monday, January 10, 2022 01:40pm

Officials with Kalamazoo-based Bell’s Brewery Inc. are exploring new efficiencies with New Belgium Brewing Co. after the two craft beer staples formally completed a merger on Dec. 31.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss the merger and the deal’s potential real estate implications.

Senior Editor Jayson Bussa spoke with Bell’s Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker last week about the process, and why the companies are unlikely to jump into joint production or pursue new acquisitions.

